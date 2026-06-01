From Pentatonix to 'SIX': Kirstin Maldonado's back on Broadway

Two years ago, Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado unsuccessfully auditioned for a part in the hit Broadway musical SIX. The show's team kept her in mind, and on Monday night, she'll make her debut in the popular production, where she'll perform through Aug. 9.

"They asked me to come in for this year, so we just worked it around what was already happening with Pentatonix," says Kirstin.

This isn't her first Broadway appearance: In 2018, she starred in Kinky Boots. Speaking with ABC Audio about her role in SIX, Kristin says, "It's a challenge in a really, really beautiful way. And I just think that the story is very important. It's all about highlighting voices that maybe hadn't been heard at the time."

The show tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII, reimagining them as pop singers competing to be the lead singer based on whose royal marriage was the worst. Kirstin plays Anne Boelyn, whom Henry had famously beheaded.

"She gives, like, that pop punk energy," Kirstin says of Anne, whose character was inspired by Lily Allen and Avril Lavigne.

Kirstin adds, "She gives me, like, kind of gremlin energy where she's just like effortlessly funny .. and so that's been really fun to play up. And yeah, I'm excited just to, like, really do the cool girl energy of her."

And just like her previous Broadway stint, Kirstin says the community gives "good energy" and good vibes."

"I had such a wonderful time at Kinky Boots," she says. "And I was like, That experience is just so, like, immaculately lovely in my head ... and I wonder what this will be? And like, the second I was here, I was, like, 'Okay, I love everyone, this is so fun, it's already amazing.'"

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