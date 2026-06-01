Pink to celebrate 30 years of 'Chicago' on Broadway and all that jazz at Tony Awards

Pink isn't just going to host the Tony Awards — she'll also perform at the event.

She'll be taking part in a performance celebrating the 30 years that the musical Chicago has spent on Broadway during its most recent run. It first opened in 1975; it was revived in 1996 and has been running ever since. According to a press release, it's now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

In addition to Pink, the performance will feature Queen Latifah, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 2002 film adaptation of the musical. Also joining in: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney and more.

Pink, who moved to New York City this year to support her daughter's dream of becoming a Broadway star, hosts the Tony Awards live on CBS on Sunday.

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