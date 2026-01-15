Pink celebrates 2 billion views of 'Just Give Me a Reason'

Pink celebrated her hit "Try" hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify in early January. Now she's celebrating an even more impressive milestone.

The video for "Just Give Me a Reason," her duet with Nate Ruess of Fun., has just reached 2 billion views on YouTube. "I can't quite wrap my head around how big that number is," she wrote on Instagram.

"When you write a song, you hope it finds its way into people’s lives, year after year," she added. "Thank you for giving this song a place, and making it yours as much as it is mine."

"Just Give Me a Reason," released in 2013, became Pink's fourth #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It earned her and Nate two Grammy nominations.

The post also included behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video, which showed Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, lying together on a mattress floating in the water, and then together in the water, making out. In the footage, Pink is seen in the pool where they filmed the clip, looking upset.

"Carey's a really, really, really great man. He's not even complaining and this isn't even his shoot," she says of her husband. "I'm complaining. This is s*** 20-year-olds do. I'm a grown-a** woman."

Carey, in the pool next to her, teases, "Having fun yet, baby?" "I wanna be mad at you, but I can't!" she replies. "I want this somehow to be your fault." Carey laughs, "Not today."

