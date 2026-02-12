Pink celebrates 5-year anniversary of duet with daughter Willow

On Feb. 12, 2021 — about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic — Pink released a song called "Cover Me In Sunshine," which was a duet with her then-9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart. She went on to perform the song as part of her concerts, with Willow joining her onstage. Now, in celebration of the song's 5-year anniversary, Pink is reminiscing.

She writes on Instagram, "Willow was 9 when we recorded this at home during lockdown. The song made us so happy. So we put it out, hoping it would make you happy too. It felt like a warm, safe hug, or like finding that one bit of light when everything felt so dark. That's what music does for me."

"Watching all of your faces every night while Willow made her way to the stage to sing with me is a memory you all helped me build that I will never ever forget," she adds. "Thank you for sharing five years of sunshine with us."

Pink also included video of her and Willow singing the song onstage.

"Cover Me in Sunshine" also led to Willow's Billboard chart debut: It peaked at #4 on Digital Song Sales and #23 on Emerging Artists. And while it never made the Billboard Hot 100, it was a big chart hit in multiple countries around the world. Willow, now 14, currently has her sights set on a Broadway career.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.