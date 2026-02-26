Pink denies she and husband Carey Hart have split up: 'Fake news. Not true'

"So what" if People magazine is reporting that Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have split up? She says it's not true.

In a video posted on Instagram, Pink says, "So, I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you, People magazine. Thank you, US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you'd also like to tell our children. My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware."

"Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you wanna talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women's hockey team is? Or how eight of the 12 [gold] medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?"

"Or do you maybe wanna talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll m***********' Hall of Fame?" she continues. "Do you wanna talk about my accomplishments, or do you only wanna talk about my supposed demise? So, fake news. Not true. F*****' hate that term."

"I love you all. Go with God," she concludes. "And trash news, you can do better."

She captioned the video, "Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!"

Pink and Carey, who got married in 2006, did split up once before, in 2008, but they reconciled the following year and have been together ever since.

ABC News has reached out to a rep for Pink.

