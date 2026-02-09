Pink to guest host 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in March

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be temporarily hosted by a powerhouse pop vocalist who isn't Kelly Clarkson.

Pink will fill in for Kelly during a special week of episodes starting March 2, in honor of Women's History Month.

When it was announced on Feb. 2 that the show would be concluding with the current season, it was also revealed that "a few special guest hosts" would be stepping in for Kelly.

Pink's week of shows will feature surprise performances and "candid conversations with trailblazers in entertainment, alongside everyday people making a difference in their communities," according to a press release. It will highlight how the show celebrates women who "inspire change, break barriers and uplift one another."

"The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I'm not going to be able to be there to watch her," Kelly said in a statement. "I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!"

“I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat,” Pink added. “Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience and whatever else comes our way!”

Kelly announced that she was ending her show so she could "prioritize my kids."

