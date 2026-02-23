Pink to perform at San Diego's Petco Park in May

Pink doesn't have a tour booked for 2026 — at least, that we know of — but if you want to see her rock a stadium this year, she's performing a one-night-only gig in San Diego's Petco Park on May 15.

The show, called Concert for Cures, is a benefit for Curebound, a charity that funds innovative adult and pediatric cancer research. You can sign up now for early access to tickets Wednesday at curbound.org/concert-for-cures. In addition to regular tickets, VIP packages with table seating, food and wine, parking and more are available.

Pink is just the latest superstar to perform a one-off concert for Curebound. Over the past few years, the charity has hosted concerts by Elton John, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.