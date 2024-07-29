Pink's daughter "killed it" in her theater production, which she left her mom's tour to do

Pink announced in June that her daughter, Willow, who had been joining her onstage each night of her Summer Carnival tour, was leaving the road and going back home to do some musical theater. Well, it appears she made the right decision.

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted photos of Willow's turn in the musical Bye Bye Birdie on Instagram and wrote, "I'm beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it. I can't believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance."

"To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch. Can't wait you see you on that broadway stage," Carey continued. "With how hard you work, your talent, and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there. Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

In the video Pink posted in June announcing that Willow was leaving the tour, the 12-year-old shared that she indeed hopes to be on Broadway one day. Pink said, "You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you."

Pink wrote in the caption, "It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud. We all are."

Pink's Summer Carnival will return to the U.S. in August with opening acts The Script and Sheryl Crow. Pink has posted footage of Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue trying out her aerial rig, which allows her to "fly" over her audiences.

