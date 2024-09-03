Please Please Please Me: Sabrina Carpenter ties The Beatles on the Hot 100

People are still getting drunk on Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)": The song reigns for an eighth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it seems fans are loving the "Taste" of Sabrina Carpenter's new music even more.

Sabrina's new single, "Taste," sails in at #2 on the Hot 100, followed by her previous hit "Please Please Please" at #3, followed by her previous previous hit "Espresso" at #4. And that gives her a pretty impressive chart milestone: She's only the second act — and the first solo act — ever to have their first three top five hits in the top five simultaneously. The only other act ever to do that is The Beatles.

Back in 1964, the Fab Four had "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You" and "Please Please Me" at numbers 1, 2 and 4, respectively.

Strangely, neither Shaboozey nor Sabrina managed to score the title of song of the summer from Billboard, despite the popularity of their singles. That honor went to "I Had Some Help," by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen. It was #1 on the publication's Songs of the Summer chart for all 14 weeks the chart was running.

Morgan is now only the second artist to have Billboard's song of the summer for two years running — last year it was his solo track "Last Night." The only other artist to accomplish this was Andy Gibb in 1977 and 1978.

