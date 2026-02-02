Poppi star: Charli XCX reteams with 'The Moment' director for Super Bowl ad

Charli XCX seen at the Premiere of A24's 'The Moment' on Jan. 29, 2026 in Beverly Hills (Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty)

Charli XCX is currently in movie theaters with her film The Moment, but soon she'll be on your TV — in a Super Bowl ad.

Charli reteamed with The Moment director Aidan Zamiri and co-star Rachel Sennott for an ad for Poppi, a low-calorie, low-sugar soda that contains prebiotics. Charli posted photos on Instagram of herself and Rachel promoting the ad. She's wearing a "Rachel is the moment" tee, while Rachel sports a "Charli is the moment" shirt. Charli also posted several behind-the-scenes shots that appear to be from the shoot, including one that shows Rachel with a flamethrower.

"I love working with Aidan and Rachel. We've done so much stuff together now. ... It's just so easy to work with them, and it's always so fun," Charli tells Cosmopolitan. "When we were approached to do this ad for poppi, and we knew it was gonna have to be this colorful, bright, chaotic madness, I knew I wanted them to be a part of it."

When asked if she has a favorite Poppi flavor, Charli tells Cosmo, "To be honest, I was drinking all of the different flavors all day on set, and they were delicious. The vibes were pretty crazy, especially with Rachel having a flamethrower. It got quite hot in the room, and it really did feel like a genuinely wild party."

You'll be able to see the results on Feb. 8 during the big game.

