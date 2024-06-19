Post Malone announces new album, 'F-1 Trillion'

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Andrea Tuccillo

Post Malone is revving up to release his sixth studio album

The singer announced Tuesday that his new album, F-1 Trillion, is set to drop on Aug. 16. He revealed the title on a billboard in Nashville and posted a photo of the sign on social media with the caption, "Sup motherf*****…F-1 Trillion August 16th."

The album follows 2023's Austin and many are speculating it could have more of a country influence given his recent success in the genre. His collab with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," is currently topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and on Monday, he performed at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe for the first time, where he was joined by Lainey Wilson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!