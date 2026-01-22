RAYE says touring with her sisters as her opening acts will be 'beautiful and special'

It won't get to North America until March, but RAYE officially kicks off her This Tour May Contain New Music tour Thursday in Poland. Opening for her during the entire tour are two rising artists — ABSOLUTELY and Amma — who just happen to be RAYE's sisters. And while some people wouldn't like the idea of being with their sisters 24/7 for months on the road, RAYE can't wait.

"Beautiful and special" is how the "Where Is My Husband!" singer described being on tour with her sisters. She told ABC Audio, "Those girls are so ridiculously talented, and I'm excited for them to have a safe audience."

And by "safe" audience, RAYE means ABSOLUTELY and Amma probably won't have to work too hard to win over the audience every night, unlike some experiences RAYE has had on tour.

"I've done a lot of support tours with very mean audiences," she told ABC Audio. "Yawny audiences. Audiences who are like, 'Who are you? Why should we listen to you?' Do you know what I mean?"

"A support gig is tough, so it's beautiful that they're gonna have a safe space to develop their skills on a stage."

The only downside to touring with your sisters? Something very relatable. RAYE told a U.K. radio station last year, "The only thing I actually get annoyed with [them] over anymore is them stealing my clothes."

