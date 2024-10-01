The real reason Taylor Swift has skipped a few of Travis Kelce's games

If you've been wondering why Taylor Swift hasn't attended Travis Kelce's last few games, it's definitely not because their relationship is in trouble.

Taylor wasn't at the Chiefs vs. Falcons game in Atlanta or the Chiefs vs. Chargers game in LA in September, but it turns out that one major reason is because those games weren't at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home field. A source tells Page Six, "If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns."

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable," the source adds. "Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

What's more, Taylor is busy rehearsing for the new leg of her Eras Tour, which starts up again Oct. 18 in Miami. It's not clear how different the show will be from the one she did most recently in Europe, which included an entire Tortured Poets Department set.

In other Travis Kelce news, you can now watch the trailer for his new Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which premieres Oct. 16. Plus, his new FX/Hulu show Grotesquerie is streaming now.

