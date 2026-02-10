Report: Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

Oops! Britney Spears has sold the rights to her music catalog to Primary Wave, sources confirm to Rolling Stone.

That means Primary Wave will now control Britney's ownership share of hits like "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "Toxic" and "I'm a Slave 4 U." It has not been confirmed how much Primary Wave paid for the catalog. However, a source told TMZ, which was the first to report the news, that it was in the same ballpark as the $200 million Justin Bieber got when he sold his catalog in 2023.

Variety, which also confirmed the deal, notes that Britney has songwriting credits on close to 40 songs in her catalog, including "Everytime" and "Me Against the Music."

TMZ reported that the deal was signed Dec. 30 and that Britney is happy with it.

Primary Wave also has financial interests in the estates of Whitney Houston, Prince and The Notorious B.I.G. It purchased Stevie Nicks' publishing rights in 2020.

ABC Audio has reached out to Primary Wave for a comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.