Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Florida using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Florida

#20. Abel Avellan

- Net worth: $8.8 billion

- Source: telecoms

- Industry: Telecom

- Lives in: Coral Gables, Florida

#19. Igor Olenicoff

- Net worth: $8.0 billion

- Source: Real estate

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Lighthouse Point, Florida

#18. Paul Tudor Jones II

- Net worth: $8.1 billion

- Source: Hedge funds

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#17. Stephen Bisciotti

- Net worth: $8.5 billion

- Source: Staffing, Baltimore Ravens

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Hobe Sound, Florida

#16. Jeff Greene

- Net worth: $9.0 billion

- Source: Real estate, investments

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#15. Elisabeth DeLuca & family

- Net worth: $9.0 billion

- Source: Subway

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Pompano Beach, Florida

#14. Todd Boehly

- Net worth: $9.3 billion

- Source: Finance

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#13. Terrence Pegula

- Net worth: $9.3 billion

- Source: Natural gas

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Boca Raton, Florida

#12. Micky Arison

- Net worth: $9.9 billion

- Source: Carnival Cruises

- Industry: Service

- Lives in: Bal Harbour, Florida

#11. Josh Harris

- Net worth: $11.2 billion

- Source: Private equity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#10. Robert Duggan

- Net worth: $12.0 billion

- Source: Pharmaceuticals

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#9. Orlando Bravo

- Net worth: $12.8 billion

- Source: Private equity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Miami Beach, Florida

#8. J. Christopher Reyes

- Net worth: $13.1 billion

- Source: Food distribution

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Hobe Sound, Florida

#7. Jude Reyes

- Net worth: $13.1 billion

- Source: Food distribution

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#6. Shahid Khan

- Net worth: $15.0 billion

- Source: Sports teams, auto parts

- Industry: Automotive

- Lives in: Naples, Florida

#5. Stephen Ross

- Net worth: $17.0 billion

- Source: Real estate

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#4. David Tepper

- Net worth: $23.7 billion

- Source: Hedge funds

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#3. Ken Griffin

- Net worth: $51.5 billion

- Source: Hedge funds

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#2. Thomas Peterffy

- Net worth: $89.1 billion

- Source: Discount brokerage

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Palm Beach, Florida

#1. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas