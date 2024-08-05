Ryan Tedder says "prolific" Taylor Swift could run for president

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder thinks Taylor Swift is so on top of the world she could run for president if she wanted.

"Somebody yesterday was like, 'When's she running for president?' It would be the biggest sweep of all time — but don't do that to yourself," Ryan said in a recent interview with Billboard. "She's got plenty more songs to write. She's the most prolific … I've said in countless interviews who the most talented people [I've worked with are]: [Paul] McCartney blew my mind and then Taylor."

Ryan also talked about the artists he's itching to get in the studio with. He teased more music from Tate McRae coming soon, noting they talk "every day" about what is next following Tate's second album, Think Later, which he produced.

“I was texting her this morning,” Ryan said. “When it comes to work ethic, she’s Olympic-level focused."

Ryan also said he's interested in working with Sabrina Carpenter, revealing he favors "Espresso" over "Please Please Please."

