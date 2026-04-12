Sabrina Carpenter apologizes for 'yodeling' incident, surprises fans at her Coachella Airbnb pit stop

Sabrina Carpenter posted an apology on Saturday after being confused by a fan's expression of enthusiasm during her Coachella headlining set on Friday.

At one point during her show, Sabrina was sitting at the piano when one fan let out what's called a zaghrouta, a vocal ululation which is performed to honor someone. As documented in video of the encounter, Sabrina said, "I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing? I don't like it."

When the fan yelled, “It’s my culture!” Sabrina replied, “That’s your culture, is yodeling?”

"It's a call of celebration," the fan explained. “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird," Sabrina replied.

This caused outrage on social media, as fans took Sabrina to task for being culturally insensitive.

On Saturday, Sabrina took to X to write, "my apologies i didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out."

Also on Saturday, Sabrina made a surprise appearance at her Airbnb "Sabrina's Pit Stop" pop up, located on the road to Coachella. The pit stop was primarily designed as a photo op with vintage cars, merch and custom slushies, as well as The Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew van from her video for "House Tour."

When Sabrina appeared, she distributed espresso-flavored slushies, of course, and took photos with fans. She also joked that the water she drenched herself with during her set-closing performance of "Tears" on Friday night was "not warm."

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