Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga items featured in MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

This year's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, held every year to support the charitable arm of the Recording Industry, features items from pop music's biggest names.

Mariah Carey is being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year, and the auction features some of her items, including a car and a Jet Ski she used onstage during her #1 to Infinity Las Vegas Residency. But there are plenty of other items as well, including a signed acoustic guitar Billie Eilish took with her on her most recent tour; three Sabrina Carpenter-signed "Espresso" coffee mugs from her Short n' Sweet tour; a Gibson electric guitar autographed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars; and an autographed Tortured Poets Department-themed acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift.

Other items in the auction include autographed guitars from Chappell Roan and Charli XCX; a guitar signed by Alex Warren and painted by his wife; a jacket from Jelly Roll; an autographed box set from Teddy Swims; and additional items from Olivia Rodrigo, KATSEYE, Cher and Paul McCartney.

The auction will take place live at the Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California, and online at JuliensAuctions.com on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. ET. The proceeds will fund MusiCares' mission to help music professionals who need financial support in times of crisis.

