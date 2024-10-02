Sabrina Carpenter is a 'TIME' 100 Next rising star

She's working late, 'cause she's a leader.

Sabrina Carpenter has made the TIME100 Next list, spotlighting "100 emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future." Others included on this year's list: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Ashley Park of Emily In Paris, Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd, Shaboozey and actress/singer Reneé Rapp.

Christina Aguilera has penned an essay celebrating Sabrina, writing, "With her clever wit and sense of humor, she has been able to connect with audiences in a unique way stylistically, through her songwriting and storytelling prowess."

In the TIME profile, Sabrina says she's working on new songs and has "a few projects" coming up after her Short n' Sweet tour wraps up. Of her upcoming Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, she says, "If people are expecting boring, me singing by a tree, it's not that. It's so fun, so chaotic. There are so many guests that I'm excited about."

In the profile, Sabrina also says this year she realized she'd hit a new level of stardom when Dan and Eugene Levy made a joke about her in their recent Emmys monologue. "That was probably the first time I was like, 'Oh, I'm not even there,'" she tells TIME. But that's one of many highlights of the past year for the "Espresso" singer.

"There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self," she says. "I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic." She also says she'd throw up "if I could perform at the Grammys."

She should probably get that bucket ready.

