Sabrina Carpenter to perform at 2026 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. (Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Sabrina Carpenter will be performing at the 2026 Grammys.

The singer is up for six Grammys this year, including the big three: record of the year for "Manchild," album of the year for Man's Best Friend and song of the year for "Manchild." She also scored nods for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video.

This will mark Sabrina's second consecutive Grammys performance. Last year, she took the stage to perform "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." She also took home two Grammys: best pop vocal album for Short 'n Sweet and pop solo performance for "Espresso."

More Grammys performers will be announced in the coming days.

The Grammys take place Feb. 1, airing live CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

