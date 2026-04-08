Sabrina Carpenter says Coachella set will be 'most ambitious show I've ever done'

Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella for the first time on Friday, and she says fans should get ready for something special.

"It's the most ambitious show I've ever done," Sabrina tells Perfect magazine in a chat with designer Marc Jacobs. "It's probably the most time I've ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I'm building it."

"Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey," she adds. "It will be very special."

Sabrina's current phase of global pop domination technically began at Coachella two years ago, when she played the main stage at sunset and sang what was then a brand-new song live for the first time: "Espresso."

"That was a really special day for me ... and now, two years later, we’re back," she adds. "And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out."

But while "Espresso" helped shoot her to stardom, Sabrina tells Jacobs that the song didn't have as big an impact on her life as did her Short n' Sweet tour, which wrapped up in November 2025.

"I feel like that really, really changed my life. That was my first arena tour. It was the first time anyone got to really live with these songs and hear how they sound out loud," she explains. "It was really the tour – and the fans. It’s mostly what they’ve done to change my life, which is existing, showing up. I owe it to them."

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