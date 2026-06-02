Sabrina Carpenter seeks restraining order against alleged stalker

Sabrina Carpenter is fearing for her safety after she says an alleged stalker tried to enter her home in May.

The "Espresso" artist, 27, filed a civil harassment restraining order on May 29 against William Applegate, 31, who she alleges went to her Los Angeles home on May 23 "unannounced and uninvited."

In her declaration, she says that Applegate trespassed onto her neighbor's property to "breach the security fencing protecting" her home and then "forced his way closer to my residence and advanced directly to my front door."

Carpenter then alleges that Applegate "physically grabbed the lever of my front door and forcefully pushed it down, actively trying to force his way inside my home without any invitation, permission, or consent whatsoever."

The petition goes on to say that after Applegate allegedly knocked on Carpenter's door and rang the doorbell, a member of the singer's security team "intervened and physically removed Applegate." However, Carpenter says that Applegate still "refused to comply." Applegate allegedly remained on the premises of the property until LAPD officers arrived on scene.

Detective Peter Doomanis of the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a separate declaration that Applegate was placed under arrest after the incident and "taken into custody for criminal trespass in violation of California Penal Code § 602(m)," which makes it a misdemeanor to "enter and occupy real property or structures without the consent of the owner, their agent, or the person in lawful possession."

Doomanis alleged that Carpenter was "in genuine fear for her personal safety" at the time of the incident and "continues to fear for her safety to this day."

After Applegate's arrest on May 23, he was released and returned to Carpenter's home on May 24 and May 25 according to the singer's private security guards in court docs.

Carpenter's restraining order also protects her sister, Sarah Carpenter, 29, and her significant other, George Smith, 26, who live with the singer at her home.

"The totality of Applegate's conduct has caused me significant and ongoing fear for my personal safety and the safety of all individuals residing in my home," Carpenter said in her declaration, adding that Applegate's alleged attempts to enter her home without consent are "among the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy I have ever experienced."

Carpenter continued, "His delusional insistence that he knows me and was expected by me is indicative of a dangerous, delusional, and irrational fixation on me. His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear of what he may do if he is not restrained by this Court."

The District Attorney's office says that no criminal charges have been filed against Applegate.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Carpenter for comment and to Applegate.

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