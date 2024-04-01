Sabrina Carpenter says new SKIMS campaign made her feel "like a young girl again"

Sabrina Carpenter is going girlie for the latest SKIMS campaign.

The campaign puts the "Feather" singer in a '90s aesthetic while she models the brand's Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections. She wears lacy intimates and bows in her hair, talking on a retro telephone and listening to a Discman while surrounded by boy band posters and piles of CDs. "Everybody's wearing SKIMS," she says.

“SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody," Sabrina says in a statement.

"Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!” she adds. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

Sabrina tells W magazine that during the campaign shoot, "I felt like I was a young girl again, playing in my bedroom." She adds that seeing Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice's campaigns for the brand inspired her to want to do her own.

Sabrina also talks to W about "Feather" going to number one at pop radio. "I truly cannot stress this enough: I really do owe it all to my fans because they've allowed me to grow, supported me and stuck by my side since I was quite young," she says.

Finally, Sabrina shares with W the best piece of style advice she's ever received. She says, "It was like, 'Honey, you should always leave the house [looking] as if you're going to run into your ex.' And I've followed that advice from that day forward."

