Sabrina Carpenter welcomes 'Domingo' to LA concert

In a guest appearance that was very, very meta, Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez to her concert Sunday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

First, an explanation: When Ariana Grande recently hosted Saturday Night Live, she appeared in the now-viral "Bridesmaids" sketch in which she and some of SNL's female cast members sang a parody of Sabrina's hit "Espresso." The song detailed how the bride, Kelsey, cheated on her soon-to-be husband with a guy named Domingo, played by Hernandez — so instead of the word "Espresso," they sang "Domingo."

Now, flash-forward to the concert. According to Billboard, during the part of the show where Sabrina pretends to arrest an audience member for being "too hot," she picked Hernandez, who yelled, "My name's Domingo ... I'm from Miami, baby!" Sabrina replied, "I wish you were from my bedroom."

Hernandez then paraphrased lyrics from Sabrina's song "Bed Chem," saying, "I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”

"Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?" Sabrina asked. He then quoted the SNL sketch: "Came all this way had to explain direct from Domingo/ Sabrina's a friend, she's like my sis … but I would hook up though."

As previously reported, on Saturday Domingo reappeared in a sketch about Kelsey's baby shower: Her friends sang "D-O-M-I-N-G-O" to the tune of Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go."

