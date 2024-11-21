Sabrina Carpenter celebrates end of Short n' Sweet tour North American leg

Sabrina Carpenter left quite an impression on North America.

The pop star finished up the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet tour on Monday, Nov. 18, and she reminisced on it in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday.

"That’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet tour!!!!! I have always dreamt of bringing this tour to life but it was even better than i could have imagined because of every crowd that showed up and gave 100% of their energy and time," Sabrina wrote. "best dressed crowds on the market. funniest signs I’ve ever seen. every lyric and background vocal sung to perfection. i could not ask for better fans ... i love you so so dearly."

She wrote the message alongside a carousel of photos taken over the course of the tour. Some of the memories shared include photographs of Sabrina on stage, pictures of fans in the crowd and a photo of a bottle of Dom Pérignon sent by Sabrina's label, Island Records, to celebrate Short n' Sweet going double Platinum.

"thank you to my hard working cast and crew that makes this show what it is. the attention to detail, the professionalism, and each and every personality on and off stage is what makes the SNS show so special," Sabrina continued. "cry because it’s over for now… but we can’t wait to see you in the new year Europe."

