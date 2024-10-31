Sabrina Carpenter dressed in three costumes for her Short n' Sweet Halloween show

Sabrina Carpenter made quite the impression during her latest Short n' Sweet tour stop.

The pop star asked her fans to come to her Oct. 30 concert in Dallas, Texas, dressed in their Halloween costumes, and she made sure to do the same. In fact, Sabrina wore three different costumes during the show.

First, Sabrina came out onstage dressed as a Playboy bunny. She wore a black glittery bodysuit, a bow tie, wrist cuffs and the signature bunny ears. She also showed the look off in a video shared to TikTok and Instagram on Thursday. In the video, Sabrina lip-synched to audio from the 2008 film The House Bunny, in which Anna Faris plays a Playboy bunny who lives in a sorority house.

Sabrina's second costume was Sandy from the musical Grease. She wore the character's iconic off-the-shoulder black catsuit with red Mary Jane shoes. To top it all off, Sabrina performed the Olivia Newton-John track "Hopelessly Devoted to You" as her cover song of the evening.

Last but not least, Sabrina channeled another blond-haired short icon — Tinker Bell. She dressed up as the Disney fairy to close out the show, wearing a green dress, dainty wings and green platform heels with pom-poms on top.

