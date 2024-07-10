Sam Smith confirms lyric change to "Stay With Me" for 10th anniversary of 'In the Lonely Hour'

In June Sam Smith announced a 10th anniversary edition of their Grammy-winning debut album, In the Lonely Hour. At that time, the song "Stay With Me" was listed in the track listing as a "re-record," and now we know one major change Sam made to the track.

Sam said in a message to fans, "The meaning of this song changes for me whenever I sing it. The words 'Stay With Me' can mean a million different things and follow me throughout my life like an old friend. This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10 year anniversary I re-recorded the track, which will be available on all platforms & physical."

They go on to note that the new version changes the line "I still need love 'cause I'm just a man" to "I still need love, baby understand." Sam, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, has been singing these updated lyrics on their Gloria tour and at other live appearances over the past few years.

They say that the lyric change "felt really important to me," adding, "It's beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past."

As previously reported, the In the Lonely Hour 10th anniversary edition, due out Aug. 2, will include a total of 25 tracks, including live versions of the album's songs and collaborations with Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky and John Legend.

The album, which has been RIAA-certified six-times Platinum, won Sam four Grammys.

