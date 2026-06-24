Sam Smith opens up their 'Hazel Eyes' in August

Sam Smith has Hazel Eyes.

That's the title of their new album, the follow-up to 2023's Gloria. It's due Aug. 21 and is available for preorder now. The first single and video, "My Guy," is out now and is a love song to Sam's significant other. They sing, "He's all that I need/ My morning star/ Whenever he leaves/ I know he won't be far."

Of that song, Sam says, "I tried to capture the glow and the warmth of love in this one, it makes me cry, maybe it will make you feel a little love too.”

They add that the album itself is "an incredibly special record," noting, "I feel I have deepened myself as an artist through the making of it, through being a producer on the record, to walking alongside this record from the start to the finish and pushing myself at every single turn."

"This record and this music is incredibly romantic," they add. "I’ve learned so many life lessons through making this album, and I’ve documented it all through the music.”

In addition to new songs, Hazel Eyes includes the previously released songs "Love is a Stillness" and "To Be Free."

Sam will kick off NYC Pride Weekend on Friday by performing at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City. And after bringing it to Brooklyn and San Francisco, they'll also continue their To Be Free multicity residency series in August in Mexico City, plus a one-night-only performance Aug. 14 in Guadalajara.

Here's the track list for Hazel Eyes:

"Everlasting Love"

"Hazel Eyes"

"Moondance" (feat. Feist)

"My Guy"

"When He's Gone"

"Thief"

"Love Is A Stillness"

"Sugar Rush"

"Oh Mother" (feat. The TwoCity Chorus)

"Constant Companion"

"Hold On"

"To Be Free"

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