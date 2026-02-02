Season of the 'flix: New Noah Kahan documentary in the works

We don't blame you if you kahan't keep up with all the Noah Kahan news.

In addition to announcing a new album, The Great Divide, releasing its title track and scheduling a stadium tour, the "Stick Season" artist has revealed that a new documentary is in the works.

The film, due out on Netflix later in 2026, follows Kahan as he begins work on his aforementioned new album, the follow-up to his 2022 breakout, Stick Season.

"When we started filming, I had no idea what we'd capture, only that Noah was determined to be honest about everything, especially the messy bits," director Nick Sweeney tells Netflix. "He was in a strange in-between moment, caught in the collision between almost surreal fame and a quieter inner world he'd tried to keep offstage."

"What we captured over the course of a year surprised me — moments that were thrilling, terrifying, [and] hilarious, often all at once," Sweeney continues. "I'm so excited to partner with Netflix to invite viewers worldwide into Noah Kahan’s head as his world shifts beneath his feet."

The Great Divide is due out April 24. Its title track dropped Friday, and the video premiered Sunday during the Grammys.

Kahan's tour launches in June.

