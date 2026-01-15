Season of the sips: Noah Kahan announces signature soda collaboration

If you want to drink something other than alcohol 'til your friends come home for Christmas, Noah Kahan is here for you.

The "Stick Season" artist has teamed up with the beverage company Culture Pop Soda to create his own signature flavor, Noah Kahan's Limited-Edition Sparkling Black Cherry.

"Culture Pop is the real deal," Kahan says in a press release. "It's not full of the fake stuff; it's good for your gut, and Black Cherry is genuinely my favorite Culture Pop flavor to drink. Drink up, I hope you love it."

As part of the collaboration, Culture Pop Soda is making a $100,000 donation to Kahan's mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project.

"The best part about this collab is that it's in support of The Busyhead Project, an initiative I founded to provide resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health," Kahan says. "Having a partner that supports that mission means the world to me."

For more info, visit DrinkCulturePop.com.

In addition to a new soda, Kahan has new music in the works. He posted in a recent Instagram Story that his next album, the follow-up to his 2022 breakout album, Stick Season, is done.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.