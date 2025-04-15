See Lady Gaga's sweet Coachella comments to fans

Lady Gaga has been busy looking at what fans have posted about her set at Coachella on Friday night, and the website Comments by Celebs captured her comments on two fan videos.

One was a TikTok of a fan describing how she was able to give Gaga a bouquet of black flowers during the performance. Gaga wrote, "Now we are connected forever and I said to [my fiance] Michael -- can you believe a fan handed me a bouquet of black flowers -- as if you knew the whole show before we even did it. It was perfect! I love you! Thank you for this beautiful gift."

The other video was a TikTok captioned "finding your friends at gagachella," and it showed two guys on their phones, holding up their hands in the iconic "claw" shape that Gaga uses in her choreography. "Look for the paws," they keep saying. Gaga commented, "I would have found you."

But Gaga also used the comments section to defend her artistic choices. One fan created a TikTok showing Gaga lying in the sandbox she used as a prop at Coachella, surrounded by half-buried skeletons. Each skeleton was labeled with the name of an album that Gaga didn't play any songs from during her appearance: Joanne, Artpop, Harlequin and Chromatica. The video was titled, "well, Gaga doesn't remember Artpop and I don't think she'll remember Harlequin."

Gaga replied, "Harlequin is one of my proudest pieces of production." The 2024 album was a companion piece to her critically reviled movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

In other Lady Gaga news, she's just added a second date in Melbourne to the Australian leg of her Mayhem Ball tour. Tickets for the Dec. 6 show will go on sale April 16, with presales starting at 11 a.m. local time.

