See Shaboozey, The Kid LAROI, Lil Nas X in new campaign for YSL's MYSLF Le Parfum

Shaboozey, The Kid LAROI and Lil Nas X are included in a new campaign for YSL Beauty's fragrance MYSLF Le Parfum, WWD reports.

The campaign is called "Born MYSLF, No Matter What" and features messages that celebrate "modern masculinity."

YSL Beauty General Manager Juliette Ferrett told WWD that each star embodies "individuality while staying true to themselves." She adds, "This authenticity has fueled their success and enabled them to leave a lasting impact on U.S. culture."

LAROI says in his segment, "Something that I've been really practicing is not to apologize for being me. I'm enough. I don't have to spend my life trying to please everybody else."

Shaboozey's post reads, "Got here by being MYSLF."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.