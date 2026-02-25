Selena Gomez declares her love for Benny Blanco amid social media backlash

Has Selena Gomez subtly responded to recent criticism of her husband, Benny Blanco?

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Selena shared a video of her and Benny kissing, adding the caption, "I fall more and more in love with you every day my love."

The post comes amid Benny's controversial appearance on his new Friends Keep Secrets podcast. Social media was quick to call the songwriter and producer out over the episode, because he not only showed his visibly dirty feet on camera but also casually passed gas. He then joked about whether or not the camera could pick up the sound.

While they've known each other since Selena was a teen, she and Benny began dating in June 2023. They revealed their engagement in December 2024 and married in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.