Selena Gomez, Olivia Dean, Charli XCX, Tate McRae and more have Record Store Day vinyl for you

A slew of female pop stars are releasing exclusive vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, which takes place April 18 across independent record stores nationwide.

Selena Gomez has collected fan-favorite tracks on an EP called Droplets, pressed on clear glitter vinyl. It includes the songs "Wolves," "Bad Liar" and "Stained."

Grammy best new artist winner Olivia Dean is putting out a 7-inch vinyl with live performances of "Man I Need" and a cover of Ravyn Lenae's "Love Me Not," from BBC 1's Live Lounge.

Tate McRae is releasing her song "Hung Up On You" on 7-inch neon violet vinyl, with a 2020 live version of "One Day" on the flip side.

Charli XCX is dropping "party 4 u" as a 7-inch single pressed on ultra-clear vinyl.

KATSEYE is releasing a 12-inch vinyl pink and red splatter version of tour arrangements and a cappella versions of their songs "Gabriela" and "Touch."

Demi Lovato is putting out a 7-inch vinyl version of "Frequency" on buttermilk vinyl, with a remix on the flip side.

Hilary Duff is releasing (Mine), an LP pressed on silver vinyl that features newly rerecorded versions of her greatest hits.

Carly Rae Jepsen is putting out a 7-inch baby blue vinyl version of "Disco Darling," an unreleased track that fans have been begging for since it leaked online.

The soundtrack to the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) is coming out as a two-LP set on splatter color vinyl. It features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and their Wicked cast members, backed by a 37-piece orchestra.

And finally, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is being released on special effect vinyl with original cover art, a fold-out poster, sticker sheet and three snapshot cards.

