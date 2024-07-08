Shaboozey brings country & hip-hop "worlds together seamlessly" on "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

After a couple of months on the Billboard Hot 100, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has finally reached a peak of #2, and it's possible it can finally hit the top spot this week, according to the publication. Not bad for a country song that came out of Shaboozey's desire to rework a hip-hop tune he'd heard as a kid.

"I had just been wanting to flip an early 2000s song because that's kind of the stuff that I saw on TV ... a lot of just 2000s R&B and hip-hop," he tells ABC Audio. He chose "Tipsy," the 2004 debut singly by rapper J-Kwon.

"It's cool to take something that I grew up on and bring it into this space that I'm currently in and currently just such a fan of," he says. "And it was cool to bring those worlds together so seamlessly." And those worlds were brought together in real life at the BET Awards on June 30, when J-Kwon joined Shaboozey onstage to perform a mashup of the two songs.

While "A Bar Song" is definitely part of a lot of fans' summer playlists, Shaboozey says his personal one is stacked with the music of another artist who's an expert at mixing genres.

"Oh, man. My boy Post [Malone]. Yeah. Love Posty," Shaboozey said when asked who's soundtracking his summer. "...[M]an, it's going to be a Post summer. He's dropping [his album], so it might be a loaded playlist of just Posty smashes!"

Post's first country album, F-1 Trillion, comes out August 16.

