Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake to headline 2025 Lollapalooza festivals in South America

By Andrea Dresdale

It seems like Lollapalooza 2024 just ended, but the lineup has already been announced for the 2025 South American edition of the festival.

Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes and Alanis Morissette will headline Lollapalooza Chile, set for March 21-23; Lollapalooza Argentina, scheduled for the same weekend; and Lollapalooza Brasil, set for March 28-30. The bills will also feature Tate McRae, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, ZEDD, Foster the People and dozens more.

The shows will mark Olivia's first South American performances, and the first time Justin has played Chile and Argentina.

Tickets for Lollapalooza Chile are available at lollapaloozacl.com. Argentina tickets can be found at lollapaloozaar.com, and tickets for the Brazil festival are at lollapaloozabr.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!