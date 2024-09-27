She's in her video, but Chloë Sevigny "didn't know much about" Charli XCX at first

Chloë Sevigny is one of several famous people who appear in Charli XCX's video for "360," but the actress admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she really didn't know who the British singer was.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sevigny said, "Honestly, I didn't know much about her. I had seen her, like, all over my Instagram. All the girlies, all the kids loved her. And I was like, 'Who is this Charli XCX?'"

"And then they told me who else was gonna be in the video," she continued. "I was like, 'Rachel Sennott? I'm in.' I'm like, I adore that person. I'm in love with her."

But once she got on set, Sevigny said, she didn't quite get the whole concept of Brat.

"And so I showed up ... and I asked the director, like, 'So, what’s the mood? What’s the vibe in the video? How should I act?’ And he’s like, ‘Just act like a brat.' I was like, 'A brat?' I mean, I have a 4-year-old. I know what a f****** brat is."

"But I said I would rather do attitude. I think I'm too old to be a brat," she told Fallon. "You know, I was like, 'Let's just do sexy attitude.'"

The Monster star pronounced the whole experience "super fun."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.