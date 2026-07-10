Sienna Spiro releases live performance of ‘Great Expectations’

First she "Stole the Show," now she's sharing it with fans.

Back in June, Sienna Spiro headlined an intimate performance in London to celebrate her new album, Visitor. The British singer has just released a live video from that evening, of her performance of "Great Expectations," to YouTube. It's just one of several Visitor tracks she performed at the concert, which is available in full on the Amazon Music App.

The one-night-only concert had Sienna treating fans to the live debuts of several Visitor tracks and had her backed by a live horn section.

"Performing these songs in such an intimate setting felt so familiar and special," she says. "I grew up singing in jazz venues like this, so bringing Visitor to life in that room was a beautiful experience."

She adds, “It's such a personal album, and sharing these songs in a setting like that, surrounded by fans, felt like the perfect way to celebrate them.”

And Sienna's fans will get a chance to see her perform those songs this fall, when she kicks off her North American My House Tour on Oct. 13 in Nashville. The tour will wrap Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found on Sienna's website.





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