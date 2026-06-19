Sixpence None the Richer bass player dies

Matt Slocum, Leigh Nash and Justin Cary of Sixpence None the Richer, August 7, 2012 in New York City. ( Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Justin Cary, longtime bass player for "Kiss Me" band Sixpence None the Richer, has died, according to frontwoman Leigh Nash. He was 50.

On Instagram Thursday, Nash posted a carousel of photos of Cary with the band and wrote, "'We sure had a great time' is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear [wife] Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There's never been anybody like Justin."

Earlier in the week, Nash had encouraged fans to visit a GoFundMe page that had been set up for Cary's family because, she said, he'd recently suffered a stroke. "His wonderful wife Linda has kept us updated everyday and night too. She is lovely, delicate and unfathomably heartbroken," Nash wrote.

She continued, "We love our brother so so much. Words don’t cover it. I know so many out there love him too. Saw his brilliance, second to NONE professionalism, class, humor (oh my lord the humor) wit, tough as an old boot as they say. Many more adjectives to describe him. Please pray for Justin and Linda. ... I’m putting a link to @gofundme in our bio if anyone feels led to help Linda navigate the waters ahead."

A update on the GoFundMe page states that Justin "passed peacefully" on Thursday morning.

Sixpence None the Richer formed in 1992; Cary joined in 1997, the same year they released their self-titled album. It featured "Kiss Me," which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the group a Grammy nomination. The group disbanded in 2004, but when they reunited, Cary was with them again, remaining a member until the present day.

In 2024, BLACKPINK member LISA scored a solo hit with "Moonlit Floor," which interpolated "Kiss Me."

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