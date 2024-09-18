'SNL' season 50: Ariana Grande to host, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks to perform

Saturday Night Live's 50th season will kick off Sept. 28, and so far the legendary show has lined up quite an impressive list of hosts and musical performers.

The season premiere will feature musical guest Jelly Roll with Hacks star Jean Smart. The Oct. 5 show brings Coldplay with host Nate Bargatze.

Ariana Grande will host Oct. 12, promoting her movie Wicked, but she won't be the musical guest — that will be the iconic Stevie Nicks. On Oct. 19, Billie Eilish will perform and Michael Keaton will be the host.

On Nov. 2, it'll be the moment that SNL's Bowen Yang — and many millions of fans — has been waiting for: Chappell Roan will be the musical guest. John Mulaney will be the host.

Ariana last appeared on SNL in March, performing "Imperfect for You" and "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," plus appearing in a number of sketches. Billie last appeared in December 2023, performing "What Was I Made For" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and guesting in several sketches. Coldplay's last appearance was in February 2023.

Jelly and Chappell will be making their SNL performing debuts. Stevie, meanwhile, last appeared on the show in 1983.

