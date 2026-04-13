Sombr announces You Are The Reason North American tour, new single coming Thursday

After teasing a "huge announcement," sombr has unveiled dates for his first North American arena tour.

The You Are The Reason tour will start in Mexico City on July 22 and is right now set to wrap up with a hometown show at New York's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 23. "I can't wait to see you. I love you all so much. Thanks for supporting me," sombr wrote on his Instagram Story.

There are multiple opening acts for the tour, which rotate depending on the date. They include Dove Cameron, Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, King Princess and Tom Odell, among others.

You can sign up for the presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via sombr's website. The tickets go on sale to the general public April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the "back to friends" singer plans to drop a new single and video titled "Potential" at 6 p.m. ET on April 16. It's the follow-up to his first 2026 release, "Homewrecker."

Sombr made his Coachella debut on Saturday night, welcoming Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan to the stage to join him for a rendition of the Pumpkins classic "1979."

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