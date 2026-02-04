Sombr releasing new single 'Homewrecker' on Thursday

Fresh from his Grammys performance, sombr is dropping a new single on Thursday.

You can hear a snippet of the track on Instagram now. sombr wrote, "homewrecker drops thursday at 3pm PST." He also shared that the video for the song will star Zombies actor Milo Manheim, and model and influencer Quenlin Blackwell, both of whom appear in the Instagram announcement with the singer.

This will be sombr's first new music since he released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, in August 2025. That album has produced the hits "Back to Friends," "Undressed" and "12 to 12."

