Sophie Turner says Taylor Swift was "an absolute hero" amid divorce from Joe Jonas

After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split up last year, Sophie was seen hanging out in New York City with Taylor Swift, who had briefly dated Joe back in the day. In a new interview with Vogue UK, Sophie explains that it was the divorce that brought them together.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Sophie tells the magazine. The two had met about 10 years ago, but weren't close. However, last year she was in New York and didn't have a place to stay, so she asked Taylor if she knew someone who might be able to rent her one. Taylor did her one better: She told Sophie she could stay at her home for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” Sophie says. “She really has a heart of gold.”

As for the divorce, Sophie doesn't reveal why she and Joe split, but says she's "unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this." She's referring to the headlines accusing her of being a bad mom, and accusing Joe of refusing to turn the kids over to her.

However, she notes, "I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she says. "I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

