Spice Girl Mel C weds wearing Victoria Beckham as 'something borrowed' and 'something new'

Melanie C and Chris Dingwall pose during the New York City premiere of the film 'Wicked: For Good!' on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Nearly all of the Spice Girls were together on Saturday as Sporty Spice — Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm — married her boyfriend Chris Dingwall during a ceremony in England's Lake District, Vogue reports.

Mel's bandmates Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) attended the wedding. Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham was busy at the World Cup Final in the U.S., though she was present in spirit: Mel wore dresses designed by her in both of her wedding ceremonies.

"I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to," Victoria told Vogue. "She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married!"

Mel and Chris, who is Australian, had a legal ceremony in Australia ahead of Saturday's event. While Mel has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship, this marks her first marriage.

Victoria explained, "When I asked what she was wearing, [Melanie] mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn’t quite fit, and she didn’t have time to get it altered before leaving. I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her.”

"Victoria's dress was my something borrowed. It was very special, having her there," Melanie told Vogue of the legal ceremony.

For Saturday's event, Victoria offered to make Melanie "her dream dress." Inspired by the original design, the gown featured more lace, a different color, different back and a train.

“Victoria was so excited about being able to do this for me, and having her and [my daughter] Scarlet there… every step of the way has been very special,” Melanie says. “Plus, I just love her clothes.”

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