Spotify reveals its 2024 Global Songs of Summer

Spotify has officially crowned its 2024 Songs of the Summer, but the streaming platform didn't pick those songs based on streaming alone.

While streaming data did count, Talia Kraines, Spotify's senior editor of pop, explains, "We looked beyond the charts — although they still played an important role — to see which songs became a staple in culture throughout the summer. These tracks really encapsulate the unique moods listeners have been leaning into."

According to Spotify, the five songs that defined summer 2024 for listeners around the world are, in no particular order:

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Billie Eilish, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Beyond those five songs, Spotify's Songs of Summer playlist includes Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," Tinashe's "Nasty," Charli XCX's "360," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby," Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!," Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," Mark Ambor's "Belong Together" and Myles Smith's "Stargazing."

