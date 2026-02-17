Sprint all the time, sing occasionally: Why Harry Styles spent his downtime running marathons

While we were all waiting for Harry Styles to announce his new album, he was photographed in various cities doing unexpected things: watching the new pope be announced in Rome, hanging out with Zoë Kravitz in New York City and, perhaps most surprisingly, running marathons in Berlin and Tokyo. In a recent interview, Harry explains how he ended up in those races, which he finished in 2:59:13 and 3:24:07, respectively.
Speaking to the Times of London, Harry says that since he was age 16, he'd always had "some sort of schedule or structure to my life." But during the downtime after his Love On Tour wrapped, he suddenly had time on his hands.
"I knew I could approach it in a better way now," he notes. "So it was healthy for me to have something as an outlet that gave me some structure in a moment where I was spending a lot of time by myself."
"It showed me that I could do difficult things by myself. Running wasn’t about being perfect, or the best, and it has been really rewarding."
