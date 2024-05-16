Stephen Sanchez records new original song for soundtrack of Disney+ Beach Boys documentary

Stephen Sanchez is putting his retro sound to good use. The "Until I Found You" singer has recorded a new song called "Baby Blue Bathing Suit" for the upcoming Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys, which starts streaming on May 24.

Stephen co-wrote the song with Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro and hitmaker Amy Allen. In a statement, he says, "I was floored when The Beach Boys' team reached out to me about being featured on the film's soundtrack - it's truly an honor to be a part of this project and I have so much respect for the band and their musical legacy."

"Endless Summer was one of the first vinyls my Grandpa gave me as a kid," Stephen says.

Endless Summer was a Beach Boys compilation that came out in 1974 to take advantage of the wave of late '50s/early '60s nostalgia that was sweeping the nation at the time. It was the legendary group's only #1 studio album, and for many fans — like Stephen — it was their introduction to music.

"Recording the song was equally incredible ... I recorded the vocals when I was in London at the iconic Abbey Road Studios," Stephen says, referring to the place where The Beatles recorded most of their music. "I can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

You can also watch a behind-the-scenes feature on the making of the song and video on People.com.

Stephen just released a deluxe version of his debut album, Angel Face, and will launch an international tour this summer.

