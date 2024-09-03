Sweet! Sabrina Carpenter blasts in at #1 with third-biggest debut of 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has been doing all the things to promote her new album, Short n' Sweet, and it's paid off: The album has debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart with some pretty impressive numbers.

The album — Sabrina's sixth — sold 362,000 units in its first week, giving her a career-best sales week, her first top 10 album, her first #1 album and the year's third-biggest debut. The only albums to sell more in their first week in 2024 are The Tortured Poets Department, by Sabrina's pal Taylor Swift, and Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé.

Billboard notes that Sabrina's sales were boosted by multiple versions of the album, including nine vinyl variants, five CD editions, two cassettes and four digital versions.

Sabrina's success on the Billboard 200 follows her record-breaking achievement across the pond: Short n' Sweet debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s official album chart, while her latest single, "Taste," tops the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. That made her the first female artist, and only third artist overall, to have the #1 album and #1 single simultaneously.

