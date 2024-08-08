Swifties sing Taylor Swift songs on Vienna streets after canceled concerts

You can't keep Swifties down for long. After Taylor Swift canceled her three Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, following a foiled terror plot, her fans banded together to make the best of a bad situation.



Fan-shot videos posted to social media show Swifties gathered on the streets of Vienna singing a medley of Taylor's songs, including "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "All Too Well," "Cruel Summer" and "Long Live."



Taylor had concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Vienna, but those plans were canceled after two people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly planning a terror attack on the shows.

The Vienna shows were expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.

One of those fans planning to attend a Vienna show, Joelle Ferri, told ABC News, "There are so many Swifties everywhere trading bracelets, wearing merch, wearing the outfits they were going to wear for the concert. This is genuinely the most beautiful thing I have experienced, seeing everyone come together after such a horrible thing happened and everyone kept their head high and made it a good experience for everyone."

Another would-be concertgoer, Colleen Boltz, told ABC News she was at the airport in Minneapolis, en route to Vienna, when she learned the show was canceled.

"We still plan on going to Vienna and participating in the Swiftie gatherings. I’m meeting up with Swifties that I met online and it will still be a blast," she said.

Boltz also has a ticket to one of Swift's upcoming London shows. The pop star is set to return to London's Wembley Stadium from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20.

"We really hope that she does not need to cancel London," Boltz said.

