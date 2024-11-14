Tate McRae announces new album 'So Close To What,' Miss Possessive world tour

It hasn't even been a year since Tate McRae released her sophomore album, Think Later, but she's already got another one on deck — as well as a massive world tour.

Tate will release her third album, So Close To What, on Feb. 21. According to a press release, the album is "an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty." You can presave it now.

Tate wrote on Instagram, "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey & i cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!! Wtffffffffff yallllllllllllll."

The first single from the album, "2 hands," and a music video drop Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

And Tate also has a huge tour planned for 2025 to support the new album. The Miss Possessive Tour will launch March 18 in Mexico City and will arrive in North America Aug. 5 after running through South America and Europe. The tour is set to wrap in LA Sept. 26. Opening for Tate in the U.S. and Canada will be Zara Larsson.

Amex presale tickets go on sale Nov. 19; an artist presale starts Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. local time. You can sign up for that now. The general sale begins Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. local time via TateMcrae.com. VIP packages will also be available via vipnation.com.

